Reps C’mittee summons Fidelity Bank MD over alleged falsified records, unremitted funds

By Haruna Salami

The House of Representatives Committee investigating looted funds has summoned the Managing Director (MD) of Fidelity Bank, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe to appear before it next week Wednesday over alleged falsified records and unremitted funds from Nigeria National Petroleum Coopération (NNPC).



The MD, is also expected to appear in respect of the recovered looted funds from the former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Allison Madueke, which was traced to Fedelity Bank.

Out of the $153 million of the looted funds from NNPC, $40 million was alleged to have passed through Fedelity Bank.



It would be recalled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) last week arrested the former MD of Fidelity Bank, Nnamdi Okonkwo over his role in the $153 million recovered funds from former Petroleum Minister, Allison Madueke.



Meanwhile, there are indications that the former Fidelity Bank MD would be invited to appear alongside the current MD to give explanation on some of the issues raised by the committee.



The above resolution was taken when different banks appeared before the House investigative panel to respond to issues arising from the recovered looted funds from NNPC.



The Chairman of committee, Adejero Adeogun, in his ruling threatened to issue a warrant of arrest should the MD refuse to appear on the next adjourned date.

