Reps candidate promises healthcare trust fund, community dev’t

By George Odok

Mr Michael Edem-Duke, National Rescue Movement (NRM) House of Representatives candidate for Akpabuyo/Bakassi/Calabar South Federal Constituency, Cross River, has promised to establish a healthcare trust fund for his constituents if elected.

Edem-Duke made the promise on Tuesday in Calabar when he visited the Umo Edem Royal House in Calabar South to inform them of his plan to officially begin his campaign activities on Dec. 17.

He told the royal house that the fund would take care of the health needs of his constituents at the community level, adding that the fund would be managed by the community.

Edem-Duke, who is the President and Founder of Citizen Journalists Network, said the aim is to curb maternal mortality by preserving the lives of new born and their mothers.

“I am running this election under a less popular party, but I have enjoyed massive support from people from the bigger parties.

“This is because they have seen someone who can change the narrative. I have the youth cluster on my side and the blessings of the traditional institution; I am confident of victory in 2023.

“I have consulted widely with the women, the men, youth groups, and some organisations. The support we are getting is encouraging.

“Some of the things I will do if elected is to create a healthcare trust fund for our people. This fund is to take care of the health needs and also help to curb maternal mortality,” he said.

Edem-Duke, who is also a Pan-African Youth Ambassador, said that with the experience he had garnered, he would give quality leadership and effective representation to his constituents.

He said he had received a “charter of demands” from members of the federal constituency on what their challenges were and what he should do if elected in 2023.

“I have been able to build enough strategic partnership in my career; so I intend to bring in a lot of Public Private Partnership to develop my constituency if elected.

“I have helped communities to partner with donor and foreign agencies to set up community development projects and trust fund, so coming onboard will give me a wider platform to develop my constituency,” he added.

Responding, Head of the Royal House, Etubom Joseph Okon-edem, expressed satisfaction with the presentation of Edem-Duke.

Okon-Edem, who gave his royal blessings to the candidate, assured him of the support of the royal house and indeed other royal houses of the constituency. (NAN)