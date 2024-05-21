Reps call for urgent upgrade of Jos University Teaching Hospital

The House of Representatives, has called for the urgent upgrade of the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), to enable it deliver qualitative healthcare services.

The lawmakers, led by Rep Amos Magaji, Chairman of the Committee on Health Institutions, made the call during an oversight visit by the members to JUTH, on Tuesday in Jos.

Magaji, the lawmaker, representing Zango-Kataf/Jaba Federal Constituency, who decried the decaying facilities in the hospital, said the institution was in dire need of upgrade especially its equipment and infrastructure.

“It’s very unfortunate that this gigantic hospital has so many obsolete and nonfunctional equipment.

“Its disheartening that this hospital doesn’t have a functional MRI Machine; the CT scanning machine it has is also obsolete.

“In today’s modern medicine, diagnosis is key for effective health care delivery.

“Unfortunately, this cannot be attained without modern and functional equipment and radio-diagnostic tools.

“My committee has seen that the hospital is in dire need of attention for the upgrading and replacement of its obsolete equipment, as well as the renovation of its structure,” he said.

According to him, the hospital’s funding is grossly inadequate, a situation that the committee will look into with a view to addressing the issues appropriately.

The chairman, commended the management and staff of the institution for being proactive in executing their duties in spite of the daunting challenges.

Magaji, said the House of Representatives Committee on Health Institutions of the 10th National Assembly, was poised to revamp the health sector and also reverse the trend of medical tourism.

He said that the committee’s oversight functions were in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration, aimed at ensuring better life for all citizens.

“Since we have very skilled and qualified medical personnel in this country, we must see to it that the health sector is revamped to enable the personnel work under a conducive atmosphere.

“It’s very saddening that most medical professionals abroad are Nigerians, but we are poised to do everything we can to reverse the trend.

“We will do everything to make the Nigerian hospitals a choice destination for medical and healthcare services for other countries.

“This would in turn make Nigeria a medical tourism destination country for people from other climes.

“This would also address the exodus of healthcare personnel,” Magaji said.

Dr Pokop Bupwatda, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of JUTH, commended the committee for visiting the hospital.

Bupwatda, said that he was grateful that the committee had visited and seen the challenges confronting the hospital.

The CMD expressed optimism that those challenges would be addressed as soon as possible for better healthcare delivery services to the people.

“Iam glad the committee has seen our challenges in JUTH and its budgetary allocation over the past years.

“We are optimistic that the visit will address our plight and improve the funding of the hospital in 2025 .” he said.

The CMD, noted that JUTH had very skilled and qualified human capital to give the best healthcare services, but would need urgent replacement of its obsolete equipment.

He also commended the management and staff of the hospital, for their cooperation and putting in their best, in spite of the strenuous working conditions. (NAN)

By Blessing Odega