Reps call for improved, coordinated security network against banditry, kidnapping

By Ikenna Osuoha

The House of Representatives on Wednesday unanimously called for improved and coordinated security network against banditry, kidnapping and organised crimes in Nigeria.

Speaking in separate motions of urgent National impor

tance, member representing Mikang/Shendam/Qua’an-Pan Federal Constituency of Plateau, Rep. John Dafaan, urged the Nigerian security agencies to rise up to the occasion.

Dafaan, who raised alarm over kidnapping and killing of some of his constituents by suspected bandits, said that more than 80 persons have so far been killed.

He said that the continued acts of banditry and kidnapping had retarded agricultural production in the affected communities.

The lawmaker urged the Nigerian army to deploy troops to the affected communities to flush out the bandits.

Also speaking under motion of urgent National importance, member for Arewa/Dandi federal constituency of Kebbi, Rep. Garba Kamba lamented the state of insecurity in six communities of his constituency.

Kamba particularly fingered Lakurawa group for the acts of kidnapping and banditry in the area.

According to him, Lakurawa has set ablaze six communities in Arewa Local Government Area.

He stressed the need for the Nigerian army to establish operational base in the locality for rapid response.

The lawmaker also urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials to the affected communities.

In another motion of urgent National importance, member for Ukwa East/Ukwa West of Abia, Rep. Chris Nkwonta raised alarm over kidnap of Chief Lawson Obasi at Azumini community in his constituency.

Nkwonta said that Chief Obasi was until his abduction, the Board of Trustees Chairman of the Petroleum Retailers Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria.

He regretted that the driver of Obasi was killed by the suspected kidnappers and the victim taken away.

The lawmaker called on security agencies to, as a matter of urgency, help to rescue the abductee as well as providing security to other Nigerians.

He condemned the increasing wave of insecurity in the country, which, he said, was detrimental to national progress.

The Deputy Speaker, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, who presided over the plenary, referred the motions to committee on Army and NEMA for compliance. (NAN)