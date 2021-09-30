Reps berate govt. agencies for diverting appropriated money

The House of Representative on Thursday berated government agencies for abuse of the 2021 Appropriation Acts and diverting money to other projects.

This followed the adoption of motion on matter of urgent national importance, tagged: Incessant Abuse and Disregard of the 2021 Appropriation Act, by Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) of Government.

It was sponsored by Rep. Ndudi Elumelu, the Minority Leader of the House during plenary in Abuja.

Reacting to the motion, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives stated that diverting money meant to other project ” is a crime”.

He said that the motion was a serious allegation and amounted to diversion of public fund, while urging Elumelu to name such agencies.

“I think if you disclose such agencies, it is important to name and shame them because if it is true, then it is a criminal matter; if you divert government money appropriated for a purpose, then it is economic sabotage,” he said.

Meanwhile, Elumelu in his motion noted that the govt. agencies were the channels responsible for the delivery of government policies.

He further noted that section 80 to 84 of the 1999 Constitution as amended confers power of appropriation on parliament as well as its oversight responsibilities over the national purse.

He said that section 80(4) of the constitution stated that no money shall be withdrawn from the consolidation revenue fund or any other public fund of the federation except in the manner prescribed by the National Assembly.

He said that complying with the constitutional requirements on spending of public funds would ensure effective and efficient management of public resources

He said that it would also put the country’s wealth and resources to work for the common good of all Nigerians.

He said that between 40 and 60 per cent of funds had been released for purposes of implementing the 2021 appropriation act, yet most governmemt agencies were yet to dispense the funds for the purposes meant for.

He said that governmet agencies were alleged to have engaged in financial misappropriation by diverting such funds for other unrelated purposes.

He added that they were frustrating government macro economic framework, while others were in outright denial of not receiving such releases.

He said that such alleged practices out rightly violated the letters and dictates of sections 80 to 84 of the 1999 Constitution as amended and frustrates the implementation of government policies.

He said that if such alleged corrupt practices were not put to check, the fight against corruption by President Muhammadu Buhari would be discredited in the eyes of Nigerians and that of the international community.

The house therefore mandated all standing committees to thoroughly investigate agencies they supervise and identify lapses if any.

The House also mandated the committees on finance and appropriation to liaise with the ministry of finance for the purposes of ascertaining releases made to government agencies in compliance with the 2021 appropriation act.

The House further said that all the standing committees should conclude them within two weeks and report back to the house for further legislative actions. (NAN)

