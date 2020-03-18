Reps begin investigations into Auno killings, super camps

The House of Representatives has begun investigations into the rationale behind setting up of super camps and withdrawal of troops from roads in the Northeast to camps by the Nigerian Army.

The investigation was being carried out by joint House Committee on Army, Air Force, Defence and National Security in Abuja.

At an investigative hearing on Tuesday, Chairman, House Committee on Army, Rep. Abdulrazak Namdas (APC-Adamawa), said the attack on travelers by Bokon Haram in Auno community would also be investigated.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on Feb. 9, a group of heavily armed men in trucks carried out an attack and mass murder, looting, arson and kidnapping against traveling civilians in Auno.

Auno is a town situated along Kano – Maiduguri road, Konduga Local Government Area of Borno.

The committee chairman said the committee had visited the victims, village head and the governor of the state to get the feelings and views of the people.

Namdas said that the committee was interested in finding out reasons behind the alleged low morale among troops fighting insurgents in the region.

“Questions (have) been raised, we as representatives of the people will speak and are to find out what really happened.

“Lives have been lost, property worth millions destroyed and will want the army to open up and tell us what exactly happened,” he said.

The Chief of Army Staff. Lt.-Gen Tukur Buratai, said the army received the invitation to appear and came to honour it.

Represented by Chief of Training and Operations, May.-Gen. Enobong Udom, Buratai said the army was willing to answer all questions.

He promised to cooperate with the committees to enable them to report back to the house for further legislative actions.

The committees then went into closed door-meeting with the military personnel to discuss crustal security matters.(NAN)