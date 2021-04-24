Reps assure Nigerians of pay-per-view tariff implementation

The House Representatives ad hoc Committee on pay-per- tariff has assured Nigerians its commitment to abolish indiscriminate charges by satellite service providers.

The Chairman the committee, Rep. Unyime Idem (PDP-Akwa Ibom) gave the assurance on Friday addressing newsmen at the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

Idem said that a to compel service providers to implement pay-per- has passed second in the house.

He said that the , when passed into law, expand the powers of the Nigerian Broadcasting () the implementation of pay-per- tariff.

Idem, who represents Ukanafun/Orukanam Federal Constituency of Akwa-Ibom, said that the process to implement pay-per-view tariff started in June 2020 and not be swept under the carpet.

“I want to assure Nigerians that after the passage of the , the issue of indiscriminate price increase even when Nigerians do not expect and service not consumed will be a thing of the past.

“I want to appeal to Nigerians to be patient and hopeful as the bill will soon come up for third ,” he said.

Idem, also the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Communication, assured that the bill break the monopoly currently witnessed in the sector.

According to him, it will open up the space for more local and foreign to come in and there will be more options for Nigerians.

The lawmaker said that it would create a lot of employment opportunities, noting that the number of companies coming in will help grow the economy. (NAN)

