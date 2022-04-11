Reps aspirant pledges to upgrade living conditions of constituents

Mr Emeka Ebo, an aspirant for the Idemmili North and South House of Representatives seat in Anambra, says his target is to upgrade the living conditions of the people through effective representation.



Ebo, who is contesting for the seat on the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) said this when he spoke with newsmen shortly after he submitted his nomination form at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja on Monday.



“I am prepared to change the narrative in political representation of our people, as a consultant to the Senate of the National Assembly, I know how to get into the relevant committees, I know how to get the appropriation to address the needs of my constituency.

“I know Ministries, agencies, international institutions that will provide the funding that will be used to tackle the erosion devastating Idemmili as well as provide the kind of representation and empowerment that cannot be rivalled by others.



“I am bringing digital innovation into Idemmili North and South Federal Constituency, our young people will be trained in Artificial intelligence, Coding, building robots, creation of applications that will solve the challenges of Idemmili North and South Federal Constituency, Anambra, Nigeria, Africa and the world.



“I have a track record of excellence, probity, integrity over the years, I served as a Commissioner for Africa Affairs in the state of Maryland, I have used my company, Agricon to provide unequalled opportunities for farmers in Nigeria to be able to access International markets,” he said.



Ebo added: “I am in this race knowing fully well that I carry on my shoulders, the burden of effectively representing the Constituency of great legends like as Chief Emeka Anyaoku, former Commonwealth Secretary General, Cardinal Francis Arinze and Bishop Albert Kanene Obiefuna among others.



“I am assuring all our party members and would be delegates that I am in this race to change the narratives with a proven track record and with the support of all Apga members I will emerge as the Apga Candidate and win the general election.” (NAN)

