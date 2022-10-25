Reps aspirant in Kaduna drags APC, INEC, one other to court

By Sani Idris

A former House of Representatives aspirant for Jema’a/Sanga Federal constituency, Kaduna State, under the APC, Mr. Ibrahim Namadi, on Tuesday dragged the party, INEC, and one Mr. Usman Anto, to a Federal High court in Kaduna.

Namadi dragged them to the court to determine if the third defendant (Anto) was qualified to have participated and or to vote and be voted for in the May 27 primary elections.

The Judge, A. Shagari, adjourned the case to Nov. 18 for report on service to the second defendant (INEC) and Anto.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the first defendant’s counsel (APC), Abdulaziz Sani and that of the plaintiff, Babajide Joshua, were present at the court.

The third defendant, Anto, was alleged in the court summon to have been indefinitely supended as a member of the APC on the Dec. 5 2021 for anti-party activities.

Namadi (Plaintiff) is therefore seeking to know the legalities behind his candidacy.

The case was transferred from the Federal High Court Abuja.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

