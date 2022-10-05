Reps aspirant enrolls 1,300 pupils in school, distributes learning materials

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

Malam Yusuf Abdullahi, House of Representatives aspirant, Kano Municipal Federal Constituency, has enrolled 1,300 pupils into primary schools in Kano metropolis.

Abdullahi, who is aspiring on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while starting the exercise on Tuesday in Kano, said that the gesture was to help the less previleged in the society.He expressed worry over the dilapidated state of the schools, noting that their plight left him speechless.“I know we have a lot to do but no one can sort the challenges at once; we are working based on our capabilities.“I am happy that some of the pupils will receive note books, text books among other learning materials,” he explained.

Some of the parents and guests who spoke at the occasion, lauded the aspirant for his kind gesture to the pupils in the area.

They noted that the gesture would go a long way in facilitating learning among the pupils.Abdullahi, who earlier purchased JAMB and WAEC forms to students in the constituency, promised to sponsor youths to learn various skills.Some of the dignitaries who graced the occasion included former Speaker of House of Representatives, Alhaji Ghali Na’abba.(NAN)

