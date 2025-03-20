Reps approve state of emergency declaration in Rivers

The House of Representatives on Thursday unanimously approved the state of emergency declared in Rivers by President Bola Tinubu.

By Ikenna Osuoha

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the house, while approving the state of emergency, however, made three amendments to the president’s request.

NAN reports that the Speaker, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, had earlier read Tinubu’s request and thereafter subjected it to debate.

The Majority Leader, Rep. Julius Ihonvbere, urged the house to conduct their duties in accordance with the constitution and for posterity sake.

Ihonvbere also enjoined his colleagues to focus on what would benefit the people of in making their decisions.

In his own submission, Rep. Ben Etanabene, representing Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie Federal Constituency of Delta, disagreed with the president over where the sole administrator would be reporting to.

Etanabene amended the request by saying that the sole administrator should be allowed to be, instead reporting to the National Assembly.

Another lawmaker, Rep. Ali Isa, representing Balanga/Biliri federal constituency of Gombe, called for a review of the timeline for the state of emergency.

Isa suggested that the president could lift the state of emergency in less than six months if the state was certified peaceful.

Also the lawmaker representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo of Benue, Rep. Philip Agbese, called on the Federal Government to constitute a committee that would work toward achieving the desired peace in the state.

The speaker, thereafter, inserted in the emergency request that a national committee should be set up to mediate and ensure that peace prevailed in Rivers.

He also inserted in the request that the sole administrator be made to be reporting to the national assembly.

Abbas equally inserted in the amended request that the state of emergency be lifted at any time before the stipulated six months, if peace was restored in the troubled state.

NAN reports Tinubu had on Tuesday declared state of emergency in Rivers, in accordance with section 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), to arrest the political conflict in the state.

The declaration of state of emergency saw the governor, Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu and all members of the House of Assembly being suspended for an initial period of six months. (NAN)