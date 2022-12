By Femi Ogunshola

The House of Representatives has approved the Federal Government 2022 N95.26 billion budget for its Power Company.



This followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Power at plenary on Wednesday.



Presenting the report, the Committee Chairman, Rep. Magaji Da’u Aliyu, said that the budget was made up of N2.82 billion overhead expenditure, N867.80 billion personnel cost and N91.56 billion capital expenditure.(NAN)