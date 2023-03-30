Reps adopt conference committee report on Peace Corps Bill

By Femi Ogunshola

The House of Representatives has adopted the conference committee report on the Bill to Establish the Nigerian Peace Corps.

Rep. Babangida Ibrahim, Chairman of the Committee, while moving for the consideration of the report in Abuja on Thursday, said the bill among others was to establish the Nigerian Peace Corps.

He said the peace corps would be a body charged with the responsibility to develop, empower and provide gainful employment for youths.

He added that it would also facilitate peace, volunteerism, community service, neighborhood watch and nation building.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the harmonised report of the conference committee which was laid and adopted by the lawmakers, showed the conference adopted the version of the bill as passed in terms of clause 38(2).

NAN reports that the hghlight of the adopted report is on clause 38 (1) of the version passed by the Senate which is in conflict with the version passed by the House of Reps as contained under clause 38 (1).

NAN reports that whereas the Senate’s version seeks dissolution of the existing Peace Corps of Nigeria and National Unity, the house version solely recommends dissolution of the existing Peace Corps of Nigeria to be transformed into Nigerian Peace Corps when assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.

It would be recalled that the Nigeria Peace Corps (NPC) Establishment Bill was passed in 2022 by the two Chambers.

Meanwhile, one of the lawmakers who craved anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the report, said the harmonised copy of the bill would reach the President early enough so as to get assent.

NAN reports that, members of the House Conference Committee are: Rep. Babangida Ibrahim – Chairman, Rep. Chinedu Ogah, Rep. Ibrahim Potiskum, Rep. Abdulmumini Are and Rep. Legor Idegbo. (NAN)