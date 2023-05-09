Reps adjourns plenary to May 16

The House of Representatives plenary has been adjourned until May 16.

The announcement is contained in a statement by the Clerk of the House, Dr Yahaya Danzaria, on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the earlier adjourned date of May 9, will no longer stand as it would not allow members to participate actively in the on-going induction programme of the 10th Assembly.

“This is to inform all members and the general public that the House of Representatives will not resume plenary on Tuesday, May 9, as earlier adjourned. The next adjourned date will be Tuesday, May 16.

“This change is intended to allow members to partake actively in the on-going induction programme of the 10th National Assembly. All inconveniences are highly regretted,” he said. (NAN)