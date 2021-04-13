Reps adjourn plenary till April 20 in honour of departed colleagues

The House of Representatives, Tuesday in Abuja, adjourned plenary until April 20 to honour two of its colleagues that died during its Easter recess.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rep Haruna Maitala (APC-Plateau) died in a car accident Abuja-Keffi his way to Jos April 3.

Also, Rep Suleiman Lere (APC-Kaduna) died April 6, at Barau Diko Teaching Hospital, Kaduna State after a brief illness.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, expressed shock over the demised of the lawmakers during plenary.

While paying tribute to the departed lawmakers, Gbajabiamila said “Maitala was a quiet gentleman. The loss was ’’.

“The circumstances surrounding his death is painful

“The day he died, he had come back from an official assignment of parliament.

“He was going to Jos for his son’s wedding when death confronted him, he died together with his son and Rep Yusuf Gadgi legislative aide,’’ Gbajabiamila said.

On Rep Lere, the Speaker also described his death as painful.

“We know he struggled in law courts for his election petition case and he eventually won almost after two years.

“We swore him in two months ago, which was a bitter fight, only for us to hear he died few weeks after his swearing in.

“Both deaths are difficult to understand but God knows best,’’ he said.

Gbajabiamila said House would hold a valedictory session next Tuesday, in honour of late Rep Ossy Prestige, who also died in February.

He pleaded with members to be in attendance in order to honour their departed colleagues.

The Majority of the House, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa then moved the motion for adjournment till April 20. (NAN)

