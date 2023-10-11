Reps adjourn plenary over death of lawmaker

By EricJames Ochigbo

The House of Representatives on Wednesday, adjourned plenary over the death of Rep. Abdulkadir Danbuga (APC-Sokoto state).

Danbuga, who represented Isa/Sabon Birni Federal Constituency of Sokoto state, died in the early hours of Wednesday at the age of 63.

Adjourning the plenary, the Deputy Speaker, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, said that it was a sad day for the parliament.

“We are united by this call to serve this nation. When one is down we are all down. This is a sad day for the parliament.

“Look at his toil to win the election, his toil to represent his people, all that money, all the effort, all that energy going down the drain today.

“It is sad. It is sad for the family, it is sad for the nation,” he said.

Also, Rep. Akin Rotimi, the spokesperson for the House commiserated with the family of the deceased.

Rotimi in a statement prayed to God to comforts the family, his constituents, and the entire people of Sokoto State and grant the late parliamentarian, a peaceful repose of his soul. (NAN)

