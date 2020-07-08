Reprisal attack: Terrorists ambush troops in Damboa axis

Share the news













After eliminating terrorists in Damboa axis during a patrol operation, Nigerian troops on Tuesday were ambushed by Boko Haram terrorists along Maiduguri-Damboa road.

PRNigeria gathered that the insurgents confronted the troops of in an unexpected reprisal attack in the evening.

A military intelligence source told PRNigeria that the terrorists launched the ambush on the Nigerian troops between the towns of Limanti and Bulabulin, while returning from patrol.

The troops, with the support of a team of soldiers from nearby military bases dispatched for reinforcement, successfully repelled the attack.

Scores of terrorists were killed during operations while the Nigerian troops also recorded casualties.

Though PRNigeria could not ascertain the number of casualties suffered by the troops, it was however gathered from a reliable military source that the air component’s attempt to engage the terrorists was unsuccessful due to bad weather.

The incident occurred after several Boko Haram fighters had been eliminated and their gun truck destroyed in another operation by the combined efforts of the land and air forces of the Nigerian military, who foiled a terrorists’ attack at Gubio town.

By PRNigeria

