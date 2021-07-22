Reports on poisoning of Kano based cleric, Abduljabbar Kabara, fake news-NCS

July 22, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Kano command of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), reports on alleged poisoning of Kano based cleric, Abduljabbar Kabara, under its custody, fake news.This is  contained in a  statement by the command’s Public , DSC Musbahu Kofar-Nasarawa, on in Kano.“

The attention of the Nigerian Correctional Service, has been drawn to a malicious and false , which claimed that the Kano-based cleric, Abduljabbar Kabara, who is in our custody, is seriously ill.“The service is calling on the general public to disregard and discountenance this falsehood which is a figment of the imagination of the author,” he said.

He added that Nasiru-Kabara and other inmates in the custodial centres in the state were hale and hearty.He said that the service accorded great to provision of healthcare service and welfare of inmates.

The News Agency of Nigeris (NAN) reports that the State Government had dragged the  cleric to an Upper Sharia , for blasphemy and incitement.The adjourned the case untill July 28, and ordered that the cleric remanded in Correctional Service custody. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,