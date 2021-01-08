Reports of helicopter supplying arms to criminals in Kaduna fake news -Commissioner

Mr Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, says reports of helicopter supplying arms to criminals in the state is false .

Aruwan said in a statement issued on Friday in Kaduna that the report was a fake news alert.

“The attention of the Kaduna State Government has been drawn to the circulation of a story by certain blogs and social media pages alleging that helicopters supplied gunmen with arms at Ungwan Dankali and Tsallaken Dogo in Zaria Local Government Area on the night of Jan. 6.

The commissioner said following the publications, the Kaduna State Government was inundated with enquiries from people of the state who expressed concern as to the veracity of the story.

“The state government hereby wish to inform residents that from thorough checks conducted by security agencies and Human Intelligence networks, the story is entirely false and misleading,’’ he said.

Aruwan advised citizens to treat the story as an outright falsehood, and denied the report in all media channels.

According to him, security operatives are trying to trace origin of the fake story.

He said government remains committed to working with security agencies for peace and security.

The commissioner urged people of the state complement government’s efforts by volunteering useful information to security agencies and to avoid spreading false and unverified reports.

He noted that the Kaduna State Security Operations Room remains open to residents to volunteer useful information on phone lines: 09034000060, 08170189999 and via email: [email protected] .(NAN)