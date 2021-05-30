The Kaduna State Government has debunked a publication circulated by some online media outlets detailing an attack by bandits on the Jaji Military Base, Igabi LGA on Saturday 29th May 2021.

According to the report, bandits attacked the base and gunned down several soldiers.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs said the reports were completely false.

According to Aruwan, the military and security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government that there was no such attack and all personnel stationed at the base are safe and accounted for.

The Kaduna State Government therefore debunks strongly the false and grossly misleading publication, and urges the public to disregard the fake news.

