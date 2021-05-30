Reports of attack on Jaji Military Base completely false

The State Government has debunked a publication circulated by some online media outlets detailing an attack by on the Jaji Military Base, Igabi LGA on Saturday 29th May 2021.

According to the report, attacked the base and gunned down several soldiers.

State Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs said the reports were completely false.

According to Aruwan, the military and have reported to the State Government that there was no such attack and all personnel stationed at the base are safe and accounted for.

The Kaduna State Government therefore debunks strongly the false and grossly misleading publication, and urges to disregard the fake news.

