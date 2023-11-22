Reporting False News of Nigerian CDS: Height of Unethical, Unprofessional, Junk Journalism

In recent years, the rise of online news portals and social media platforms has revolutionized the way news is disseminated. While this has undoubtedly brought numerous benefits, it has also given rise to a concerning trend of false news and misinformation. One such example is the recent false report of the death of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) in Nigeria, General Christopher Musa. Reporting false news of such magnitude is not only unethical and unprofessional but also constitutes junk journalism, posing a serious threat to national security.

Journalists have a responsibility to verify information before publishing it, ensuring that it is accurate and reliable. By failing to do so, they not only betray the trust of their readers but also undermine the credibility of the entire news industry. The dissemination of false news can have severe consequences, including panic, misinformation, and damage to the reputation of individuals and institutions involved.

False news, especially regarding the death of a prominent figure like the CDS, is therefore a clear violation of journalistic ethics that highlights the unprofessional conduct of certain media outlets.

Professional journalists adhere to a code of conduct that emphasizes accuracy, fairness, and accountability while the publication of false news demonstrates a lack of professionalism and a disregard for these principles. Such behavior not only tarnishes the reputation of the media outlet but also erodes public trust in journalism as a whole. It is imperative that media organizations take responsibility for the actions of their journalists and enforce strict editorial standards to prevent the spread of false information.

This type of journalism thrives on the dissemination of false or exaggerated information to attract attention and increase website traffic. By engaging in junk journalism, media outlets prioritize profit and popularity over their duty to inform the public accurately. This not only undermines the integrity of journalism but also poses a significant threat to national security. The spread of misinformation can lead to panic, social unrest, and even loss of life.

The false report of the CDS’s death can be categorized as junk journalism due to its sensationalist nature and lack of factual basis. Junk journalism refers to the practice of prioritizing sensationalism and clickbait over accurate reporting. It is a clear example of unethical, unprofessional, and junk journalism.

The report is not merely a case of irresponsible journalism; it also poses a serious threat to national security. In a country like Nigeria, where tensions and conflicts are prevalent, false news can exacerbate existing divisions and incite violence. National security agencies must take such incidents seriously and investigate them thoroughly to identify the source of false information and hold those responsible accountable.

Media outlets must recognize the gravity of their actions and the potential consequences they can have on national security. It is crucial for journalists to adhere to ethical standards, verify information before publishing, and prioritize accuracy over sensationalism. Additionally, media organizations should implement strict editorial guidelines and hold journalists accountable for their actions. Only through responsible and professional journalism can the public’s trust be restored, and the threat of false news mitigated.

By Abdul-Azeez Suleiman

