Report that we bought forms for Jonathan mischievous- CNG

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has debunked a trending report alleging that it purchased the presidential nomination forms for former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The spokesperson of the CNG, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman in a statement expressed worry that the report was broadcast in reputable media outlets.

Suleiman stressed the CNG has never since inception been involved in partisanship not to mention picking a particular candidate and purchasing forms for him.

He said,”The attention of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has been drawn to a piece of deliberately confusing report that has been trending since early evening of Monday, May 9th.

“We are particularly worried that the report which purportedly suggests that CNG has purchased the presidential nomination forms for former President Goodluck Jonathan was broadcast by such reputable outlets as the Channels Television.

“We are therefore compelled to make the following clarifications for the benefit of the media and the general public.

“We have since advanced from being addressed as an obscure Coalition and assumed the status of a proper name having made a mark as the strongest voice in Northern Nigeria.

“For a very long time, CNG has come to be properly addressed as “The Coalition of Northern Groups ” and no longer “A Coalition of Northern Groups ” as featured in the trending report.

“We are aware of the recent proliferation of coalitions across the North and in Nigeria as a whole (mostly out of mischief), but we make bold to say categorically that the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has never since inception been involved in partisanship not to mention picking a particular candidate and purchasing forms for him.”

The CNG spokesman reiterated the organization’s commitment to credible leadership in the country.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the CNG is still committed to the search for a competent, credible Nigerian leader with the capacity to justly and fairly take all of us through and out of our current limitations.

“We advise the newborn coalitions to device a means of identification quite apart from the CNG and appreciate the concerns of our followers and supporters who have been calling us for clarification,” he stated.

