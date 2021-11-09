Report reckless drivers – FRSC Sector Commander tells passengers

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ondo State Command, has called on passengers to report any commercial driver that is reckless in driving at any check point to avoid road crashes.

The Sector Commander, Mr Ezekiel SonAllah, made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Tuesday in Akure.

SonAllah said that it had become imperative for all road users to play their roles while on roads to avoid road crashes, especially as Christmas festive period was approaching.

The sector commander, who said that passengers must avoid doing anything that could distract drivers while on wheel, added that driving was a serious business that needed full concetraction.

According to him, road safety is a shared responbility and everybody needs to know that life is very important and sweet but the moment it is lost it is gone.

“Everybody has a role to play for us to ensure safe “ember” months. Drivers, passengers and pedestrians must shun behaviours or actions that could lead to crashes.

“So, passengers should report any driver that is driving above the speed limit because failure to do so, is actually endangering their life.

“We all know that more passengers die in the event of crashes than drivers because one driver will carries about eight or 14 passengers depending on the vehicle.

“So, as a passenger you have a responsibility and stop distracting the driver because driving is a serious business that requires full concetraction,” he said.

The sector commander said that there was “Operation Stop Over Loading” in the state.

SonAllah called on owners of commercial vehicles to install speed limit devices on their vehicles so that no life would be lost as result of speed-related breaches. (NAN)

