REPORT: Parties deregistration and matters arising

Justifying the commission’s action, former INEC Chairman Attahiru Jega, cited the provisions of section 78 (7) (ii) of the Electoral Act 2010 as amended, which empowers INEC to deregister parties following the breach of any of the requirements for registration and failure to make any impact in the elections.

However, some leaders of the deregistered politicians went to court to seek redress and the court pronounced Section 78 (7) (i) and (ii) as being ultra vires to constitutional provisions and that made INEC to restore the licences of some of the deregistered political parties.

The number grew to 92 before the 2019 general elections, with many groups still seeking to be registered as parties by INEC.

Some analysts observe that a multi-party system is an essential part of a well-functioning democracy, so, they support the development.