Report of my plan to dump APC false, says Ebonyi dep. gov.

By Chukwuemeka Opara

Dep. Gov. Kelechi Igwe of Ebonyi has said that he does not have any plan to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Labour party.



His Chief Press Secretary, Mr Monday Uzor, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abakiliki and made available to newsmen on Wednesday.



The statement was issued against the backdrop of the report in a social media platform alleging that Igwe had concluded plans to dump APC.



Uzor described the report as false, adding that it was a deliberate attempt to smear the deputy governor’s office and personality.



“It is quite unfortunate that the purveyor of the report, being an Ebonyi indegene, was deliberately attempting to heat up the polity through dangerous speculations and misinformation.



“This is capable of undermining the peace in the state and I hereby state clearly that I remain a strong and bona fide member of APC.



“I have no intention to leave the party now or later,” Uzor further stated.



He also stated that the deputy governor had enormous responsibilities occupying his time, especially how to assist Gov. David Umahi to successfully anchor the transition programme.



“The public, and APC members in particular, should disregard such unfounded rumour peddled by those envious of the progress the party is making.



“The purveyor of that report should immediately retract it and tender unreserved apology to the deputy governor,” the statement added. (NAN)

