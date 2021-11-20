Report network providers who refuse to address your problems- NCC tells students

Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) has advised students to always report network providers who refused to address their problems to the commission.

Mr Efosa Idehen, the Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau of NCC gave the advice on Friday during the 3rd edition of the Telecom Campus Conversation at the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN).

The conversation is themed: ‘Telecom Consumer Rights Awareness : The Role of Students’.

Idehen said the aim of the campus conversation was to educate students who were important consumers of telecommunication on their rights and how to resolve problems with their network providers.

“Subscribers of network providers are kings in telecommunication industry since without them there will neither be network providers nor NCC.

“Problem of subscribers is that most times they do not know, how to go about issues they have with their network subscribers,” he said.

The director explained to students some of the ways to resolve network problems either with their network providers or with NCC.

“It is your right that any problem you have as a consumer must be resolved with your network provider.

“But if you tried and your network could not solve your problem, call 622, NCC toll free line and report such problem. NCC will immediately get in touch with the affected network provider to know why it has refused to resolve your problem.

“NCC may fine such provider if the commission discovers that the provider deliberately ignored the subscriber’s complain.

“Some subscribers complain of their providers bombarding them with unsolicited messages without knowing that when they sent STOP to 2442 to their provider such unsolicited messages will stop,” he said.

According to him, subscribers are expected to call 112 toll free line in case of any emergency to get help from security agencies in the country.

In her remarks, Mistura Aruna, Head, Consumer Information and Education Unit, NCC said that the Forum was one of the various consumer-center initiatives of NCC targeted at creating awareness for students of tertiary institution on their rights and obligations as telecom consumers.

“One of the aims of this initiative is to sensitize students on several measures which have been put in place for the purpose of consumer protection and empowerment.

“UNN is selected by the commission from the third edition of the programme because it is the first indigenous and autonomous university in Nigeria.

“The university motto ‘To Restore the Dignity of Man’ adequately reflects the mind of the commission as consumer protection, information and education is pivotal on the commission’s mandate,” she said.

In a message to the event, Prof Charles Igwe, the Vice Chancellor of UNN, represented by Prof Eze Okonkwo, the Dean of Post-Graduate Studies UNN commended the commission for choosing the university for the programme.

Speaking on behalf of the students, Mr Stephen Ani, the Student Union President of UNN thanked the NCC for choosing University for the 3rd edition of the campus conversation.

“It’s my hope that NCC presence in UNN will help improve some network challenges the students are facing as well as help resolve their problems with their various network providers.

NAN reports that the event NCC used the occasion to educate students on consumer protection, SIM registration, SIM-NIN linkage, cyber-security as well as how to be safe online by avoiding any internet fraud, among other things,” he said. (NAN)

