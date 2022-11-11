Report cases of sexual harassment- UNICAL VC

By George Odok

Prof. Florence Obi, Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, has called on fresh students of the institution to report all cases of sexual harassment from lecturers and staff to the university authority.

Obi made the call on Friday in Calabar during an orientation programme organised for newly admitted year-one students of the institution.

She said that her administration has zero tolerance for gender based violence and sexual harassment of female students.

She informed the students that her administration had to create the Gender Development Center and a counseling unit to handle such cases.

While encouraging the female students to be bold enough to report such cases, she also cautioned them against indecent dressing and disrespect for the lecturers and staff of the institution.

“My dear students, especially the female ones, I want to charge you to be bold enough to report all forms of sexual harassment that may come from lecturers and staff of this institution.

“Don’t allow anyone to intimidate you on sex for grades. We have set up a strong mechanism to protect students performance; no lecturer can fail a good student.

“For the men, avoid bad gangs that may lead you into cultism; be focused with your studies at all times because this first semester is very short in view of the time lost by the ASUU strike.

“For you to be a complete student of this institution, you must pay your fees and register your courses online. Don’t pay your fees or other registrations to anybody, all payment should be made through the bank,” she said.

The VC also charged the students to be security conscious at all times, urging them to shun volatile areas, including the waterfront of the institution at odd hours.

Earlier, Dean of Students Affairs, Anthony Eyang, an Associate Professor, urged the students to take their studies seriously, adding that their academic performance from year one determines the grade they will graduate with.

He advised the students to shun most social activities that may be capable of distracting them from their academic activities. (NAN)

