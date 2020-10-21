Report any disrespectful EKEDC staff members for action- Official

The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), has urged customers within the network to record conversation with any disrespectful member of staff and report them to the company’s whistle blowing line for action. Its Chief Legal Officer, Mrs Wola Joseph, gave the advice during the company’s Virtual Stakeholders’ meeting with customers in Agbara, Badagry Business Unit on Wednesday. Joseph said: “We don’t allow any of our staff members to disrespect our customers, because customers are kings in EKEDC. “I can assure you that such a staff will be dealt with accordingly by the management, because we have zero tolerance for such behaviour.”

She advised customers to desist from beating the company’s members of staff, adding that such would not be tolerated. Joseph said that the Agbara Badagry unit of customers’ care office received the lowest complaints out of all the business districts in EKEDC. She urged customers to always put their complaints through the customer’s care offices. Joseph promised that all the complaints from customers of the company would be addressed. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some customers of the company had complained over irregular power supply, outrageous billing and issue of prepaid meters during the engagement. Commenting, Mr Lateef Olubode, the Chairman, Oke-Aro Community of Ibereko, Badagry, said that customers in the area were having issues with the estimated billings.

Olubode said that the community was disconnected from the national grid due to unpaid supply, urging the company to give them prepaid meters. He urged management of the company to train their staff members on the customers’ relation, adding that most of them do not have good customer’s relations. Also, Mr Jimoh Adekunle, a customer from Idanyin Community, Lagos, expressed dissatisfaction with the electricity supply to his community. Adekunle said that many electric poles that supply the community would soon collapse, unless urgent action was taken by EKEDC to fix them. Contributing, Mr Adeniyi Adefisan, a customer also from Idanyin Community, said that residents of the area were responsible for the purchase of transformer, cables, wires and poles for electrification of the area. Adefisan said that these should be the responsibility of the company, urging EKEDC to compensate them for the installation.

However, Mr Sunday Oyejide, the District Manager, Agbara District Unit of EKEDC, promised to handle all the complaints made by the customers during the engagement. Oyejide advised customers on estimated billings to apply for prepaid meters through Meter Asset Providers (MAPs) currently approved by Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). He said that the technical crew from the branch would be deployed to the area to change all the poles that were not standing well before the end of the week. (NAN)