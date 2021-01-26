Replacement of Service Chiefs, good omen for security— Lagos PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has described the replacement of Service Chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari as a welcome development and victory for Nigerians.

The Publicity Secretary of the party, Taofik Gani made this remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while reacting to the sack of the service chiefs and their replacement on Tuesday by the President.

According to him, the development is a good omen for a new approach, idea and strategy in tackling the nation’s numerous security challenges.

“It is a welcome development though long awaited, however, it is victory for Nigerians.

“We expect that we should have better security now and we also urge the out gone service chiefs to be ready to give more advice.

“They have done their best, only that their best was not enough and that was why they have been changed but they remain patriots,” Gani said.

The spokesman said that the new service chiefs should swing into action to douse security tensions across the country.

“We expect the new service chiefs to be best professionals, they should not be partisan. Their allegiance should be to Nigeria State especially this time.

“They have a lot to do. They are coming at a time when banditry, kidnapping and all other security threats are at the peak.

“So, they should be very professional to douse the security tensions for their record. If they can curb all these security threats within a very short time, they will not be forgotten,” Gani added.

NAN reports that President Buhari on Tuesday accepted the immediate resignation of the Service Chiefs and their retirement from service, in a statement by Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

Those involved were the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

The new service chiefs are: Maj-Gen. Leo Irabor – Chief of Defence Staff; Maj-Gen. I. Attahiru – Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo – Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao – Chief of Air Staff. (NAN)

