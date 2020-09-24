Repeat pls … South Korea confirms missing official killed by North Korea- report

A South Korean Ministry Official who has been missing since Monday was shot dead by North Korea, the Defence Ministry in Seoul said on Thursday according to news agency Yonhap.

“North Korea found the man in its waters and committed an act of brutality by shooting at him and burning his body, according to our military’s thorough analysis of diverse intelligence.

“Our military strongly condemns such a brutal act and strongly urges the North to provide an explanation and punish those responsible.