Repatriation: Reps to check statuses of Chinese nationals in Nigeria

Members of the House of Representatives, have vowed to investigate the legality of Chinese nationals that are living in Nigeria for possible repatriation.

The members, at their resumed plenary on Tuesday, said the decision followed alleged poor treatment of Nigerians in China, especially those living in Guangzhou, ChannelsTV reports.

Presided by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, the lawmakers considered a motion on the “Maltreatment and Institutional Acts of Racial Discrimination against Nigerians Living in China by the Government of China” and mandated the House Committees on Interior, Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring, as well as Commerce, to take up the assignment.

The committees were asked to investigate the Nigeria Immigration Service, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Nigerian Content and Development Monitoring Board, and any other relevant Ministry, Department or Agency (MDA), to check the validity of all immigration documents of every Chinese national in Nigeria.

The committees will investigate expatriate quota of all the Chinese businesses in Nigeria to ascertain the number of illegal and undocumented immigrants in the country and ensure they were repatriated to China to regularise.

The motion was sponsored by 10 lawmakers – Benjamin Kalu, Yusuf Buba, John Dyegh, Babajimi Benson, Tunji Olawuyi, Zakari Galadima, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Nnoli Nnaji, Dennis Idahosa, and Tolu Shadipe.