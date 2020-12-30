Repairing refineries panacea for good 2021 economic prospects, says ex-CBN Director

Dr Titus Okunrounmu, a former Director, Budgetary Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has called on the Federal Government to make concerted efforts at repairing the nation’s refineries for good economic performance in 2021.

Okunrounmu, who made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, in Ota, Ogun, said: “The country needs to build and repair its refineries, if it wants to have a good economic performance in 2021.