Repa Committee on Army supports NA Aviation

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chairman House Committee on Army, Honourable Abdulrazak Namdas expressed the support of the House of Representatives Committee on Army for the operationalization of the Nigerian Army Aviation.

He stated this on Thursday he led other members on a visit the Army Headquarters, Abuja. The visit was part of the committee’s oversight function.

Hon. Namdas said the security of lives and property is crucial President Muhammadu Buhari, hence the committee embarked on this duty ascertain if resources appropriated the Nigerian Army (NA) in the 2021 budget have been utilized effectively.

He further stated that the oversight activities of the committee, avail them the opportunity appraise ongoing operationsand its challenges, with a view prioritizing NA’s requirements in subsequent budgets.

The committee also lauded the recent recruitment exercise conducted by the NA at Falgore Forest, Kano State, under the leadership of the COAS, describing it as as a fair and transparent exercise.

While commenting on the ongoing operations across the country, the Chairman pointed out that the Nigerian Army has enormous success across various theatres of operations in the country.

He added that the exercises recently launched by the COAS the tide insecurity in the South South, South East, South West and North Central parts of the country have began yielding positive results.

He particularly commended the synergy demonstrated in the conduct of joint operations by the NA, other sister services and security agencies, noting, that it is the way in modern operations.

Responding, the COAS commended the Committee for the visit, noting that it will further crystalize the cordial relationship between the Nigerian Army and the House of Representatives.

He used the opportunity emphasize the significance of Nigerian Army Aviation, adding that the Nigerian Army under his watch will continue leverage the support of the National Assembly bring this fruition.

The COAS re-echoed the Nigerian Army’s zero tolerance for human rights abuse, as well as adherence rules of engagements in all its operations.

He averred that under his watch, troops must continue conduct themselves in the most professional manner in line with global best practices.

