Rep wants perpetrators of Plateau killing brought to justice

Rep Bagos Dachung (PDP-Plateau) has urged the Federal Government to ensure that the perpetrators of Jos killing in Plateau are brought to justice.

Dachung said this while briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja at the resumption of the lawmakers from their annual recess.



He said bringing the perpetrators to justice would serve as deterrent to others, while community policing should also be adopted to help curtail killings in the country.

“When people are being killed, we hear unknown gunmen, but during peace pact, we see people come out to sign, why are people not taking to jail.



“Whoever is signing the peace pact should be interrogated and made to produce the unknown gunmen, the security agencies should do their job, “he said.

He said that the state needed a lasting peace that would return it to normalcy, adding that the desire of the people was for justice to be done to serve as deterrent to others.

He said that as long as the real perpetrators were not brought to justice, there would always be killings.



He advised the federal government to be proactive in tackling killings by gunmen, urging government to also adress the issue of land grabbing.

Dachung said that some tribes were already going into extinction due to the mindless killings in the country.



He said that since the government had been able to address the issue of Boko Haram, it should also address banditry and gunmen attacks.



He, however, said that government needed political will to address the menace, stressing that the real perpetrator of the crime must be brought to justice.

He added that once justice was done, the potential attackers would have a rethink.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...