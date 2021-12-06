Rep urges youths to shun violence

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Judiciary, Mr Onofiok Luke, has called on Nigerian youths to do way with violent tendencies as they lead to anarchy and disunity.

Luke made the call on Sunday in Abuja at a reception ceremony organised in his honour by Etinan Federal Constituency Forum (EFCF).

The law maker, who represents Etinan, Nsit Ibom and Nsit Ubium of Akwa Ibom at the Federal House of Representatives, urged youths to cultivate the virtue of discipline and self-control.

“Let us shun violence, let us completely do away with it,” he advised.

He said parents had the natural responsibility of raising disciplined and responsible children who would grow up to become great leaders and building on the legacy of credible leadership.

According to him, leadership starts from the home and despite humble beginnings, children who are properly instilled with home discipline and the fear of God will never jettison home values for violence.

He said Representatives of various constituencies across the nation were readily available and ready to oblige members of their constituencies with beneficial projects.

Luke, who mentioned key projects in his constituency spanning ICT, education and health care, expressed optimism that with focus and a clear sense of direction, these projects were impacting positively.

He stressed that Nigerians should have a clear idea of where they came from in order to know where they were going so as to achieve their destiny in life.

The law maker noted that although life is not a bed of roses, but with desire and the passion to achieve excellence, the human spirit would rise to surmount all obstacles.

He said the call to duty was a call to serve with humility and a clear sense of purpose while disregarding all negativity and setbacks.

Earlier, Elder Idongesit Asanga, President of Etinan Federal Constituency Forum, Abuja remarked that Luke was honoured due to his track record of achievements, political sagacity and philanthropy.

Mr Onofiok Ekong, Chairman of the occasion, described the law maker as a potential national leader.

“No matter how powerful you are, unless you address national issues, you cannot solve Akwa Ibom problems,’’ Ekong said. (NAN)

