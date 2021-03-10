Rep urges Plateau govt to conduct election in 4 LGAs

March 10, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Politics



 Rep. Dachung Bagos (PDP-Plateau), has appealed to Plateau Government to conduct election in the remaining four Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Bagos, representing Jos South/Jos East federal constituency at the National Assembly, made the he spoke with newsmen on Wednesday in Jos.

The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that election was not conducted in the four LGAs-  Jos South, Barkin Ladi, Riyom and Jos North during the October 2018 local councils poll in the state due to security challenges.

Bagos, however, urged the government to reconsider its stand on the issue.

councils are the closest government to the people, particularly those at the grassroots.

“Denying the people the opportunity to elect representatives is an infringement on fundamental rights; it is an abuse of rights to vote and be voted for.

“General elections were conducted in the four LGAs, the All Progressives Congress (APC) membership registration/ revalidation is ongoing in the areas without challenge.

means the security challenge given by government as reason for not conducting election in the areas doesn’t hold water.

“So, my is that government should conduct election in the areas to give the people a sense of belonging,”Bagos said. (NAN)

