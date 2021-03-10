Rep. Dachung Bagos (PDP-Plateau), has appealed to Plateau Government to conduct election in the remaining four Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Bagos, representing Jos South/Jos East federal constituency at the National Assembly, made the call when he spoke with newsmen on Wednesday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that election was not conducted in the four LGAs- Jos South, Barkin Ladi, Riyom and Jos North during the October 2018 local councils poll in the state due to security challenges.

Bagos, however, urged the government to reconsider its stand on the issue.

“Local government councils are the closest government to the people, particularly those at the grassroots.

“Denying the people the opportunity to elect their representatives is an infringement on their fundamental rights; it is an abuse of their rights to vote and be voted for.

“General elections were conducted in the four LGAs, the All Progressives Congress (APC) membership registration/ revalidation is ongoing in the areas without challenge.

“This means the security challenge given by government as reason for not conducting election in the areas doesn’t hold water.

“So, my call is that government should conduct election in the areas to give the people a sense of belonging,”Bagos said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

