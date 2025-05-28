Rep slams Malami over Tinubu criticism

Rep. Donald Ojogo (APC-Ondo) has criticised former Attorney General, Mallam Abubakar Malami, over his comments on the APC’s endorsements of President Bola Tinubu.

By EricJames Ochigbo

Ojogo, in a statement on Tuesday, recalled that Malami argued the APC should focus on governance, insecurity, and the economy instead of endorsing President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The lawmaker, representing Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency, said Malami lacked the moral standing to criticise the party, given his past actions as Attorney General.

He stated that Malami’s record as AGF contradicted his current position on matters affecting the Nigerian people, especially on issues of security and governance.

Ojogo recalled Malami’s opposition to the formation of the Amotekun Corps, which he had once described as “illegal” during his time in office.

“I served as Commissioner for Information under the late Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu’s administration when the Amotekun Corps was established to combat insecurity,” Ojogo said.

He described Malami as a major obstacle to efforts aimed at tackling insecurity, particularly in the South-West region during that period.

“As a direct witness, I saw Malami consistently frustrate Southern Governors’ attempts to address security concerns affecting our people,” Ojogo stated.

He said Malami opposed every measure proposed by the Southern Governors Forum under Akeredolu’s leadership when insecurity was at its peak in the region.

Ojogo commended the boldness of Akeredolu and his peers, saying their courage helped reduce crimes like kidnapping and killings in the South-West.

He said Malami oversaw several moves to halt the creation of the Amotekun Corps during its formative stages, despite widespread support for the initiative.

Ojogo added that Malami’s disdain for the concept of state policing was clear and undermined efforts to tackle insecurity while he served as Nigeria’s chief law officer. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)