Rep signifies interest in Imo West Senate seat

Rep. Jerry Alagbaoso (PDP-Imo) has joined the race for Imo West Senate seat on Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform.

Alagbaoso, representing Orlu/Oru East/Orsu federal constituency said this when he addressed party faithful at the PDP Secretariat on Thursday in Owerri.

He called for a level playing field for all aspirants, warning of dire consequences for the party, if it failed in that regards.

“My only advise is for the party to ensure level playing ground for all, bearing in mind candidates, who will go ahead to win the main election after the primary.

“I emphasise issue-based campaign as against blackmailing or criticism of anybody going for election,” he said.

Alagbaoso said the practice of individuals or the party sending a list that fail to emerge through due process would be challenged at the court.

“All lists must pass through the state executive; if you allow all of us to send list to Wadata House in Abuja, you may witness litigation.

“The era of going to Abuja to write list is gone. We are well informed now. We want an integrity-driven process for the primary,” he said.

He commended the leadership of the party for its role in quelling the crisis that earlier rocked the party in previous elections in the state.

Alagbaoso, who said that he has paid his dues with the provision of employment and construction of roads beyond his constituency, promised continuous support to the party.

Earlier, welcoming the aspirant and his entourage, the state PDP Chairman, Mr Charles Ugwu, described Alagbaoso as “a tested and trusted party member,” who has represented his constituency efficiently.

He commended the senatorial hopeful for his contribution to the party and infrastructure development in his constituency.

Also speaking, the state PDP Secretary, Mr Ray Emeana, assured the aspirant that the party would provide a level playing ground for all aspirants.

Emeana said to ensure credible process, each ward would elect ad hoc members and a woman.

“All leaders must go back to their wards and must not go to another ward to influence any list.

“The party will not hesitate to reject any list of delegate doctored for this election,” he said. (NAN)

