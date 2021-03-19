Rep seeks Nigerians’ support for COVID-19 vaccine

The Chairman, Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Mr Yusuf Buba (APC-Adamawa), has urged Nigerians to accept the COVID-19 vaccine to mitigate the ravaging impact the virus.

Buba gave the advice on after receiving the Oxford Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine jab the National Assembly Clinic, Abuja.

The lawmaker, representing Gombi/Hong Federal Constituency, stressed the need for arresting the virus, which had been ravaging the world the last one year.

“I to use this occasion to call for the Nigerians for the vaccine project, which is aimed mitigating the impact  COVID-19 pandemic that has held the entire globe jugular the last one year.

“The call has become necessary the face of the rumours making the rounds concerning the efficacy of the vaccine, addition to the alleged negative intentions of the manufacturers and promoters.

“NAFDAC had, its use, officially given nod for the administration of the vaccine in the country,” he said.

Buba, however, commended the initiators of the COVAX vaccine project, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other partners for taking decisive steps to tackle the pandemic. (NAN)

