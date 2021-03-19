The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Mr Yusuf Buba (APC-Adamawa), has urged Nigerians to accept the COVID-19 vaccine to mitigate the ravaging impact of the virus.

Buba gave the advice on Friday after receiving the Oxford Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine jab at the National Assembly Clinic, Abuja.

The lawmaker, representing Gombi/Hong Federal Constituency, stressed the need for arresting the virus, which had been ravaging the world in the last one year.

“I want to use this occasion to call for the support of Nigerians for the vaccine project, which is aimed at mitigating the impact of COVID-19 pandemic that has held the entire globe by the jugular in the last one year.

“The call has become necessary in the face of the rumours making the rounds concerning the efficacy of the vaccine, in addition to the alleged negative intentions of the manufacturers and their promoters.

“NAFDAC had, before its use, officially given nod for the administration of the vaccine in the country,” he said.

Buba, however, commended the initiators of the COVAX vaccine project, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other partners for taking decisive steps to tackle the pandemic. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Related

No tags for this post.