Rep says 2022 budget best under Buhari’s administration

October 14, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project



Rep. Leke Abejide (ADC-Kogi) has rated 2022 budget submitted by as best in last six years.

Abejide said this when he spoke with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja shortly after budget passed second reading at House of Representatives.
Buhari had on Oct. 7, presented N16.39 trillion 2022 budget o joint session of National Assembly for approval.

legislator who represented Yagba Federal Constituency in Kogi, applauded the President for putting up the budget which he said could transform the Nigerian economy in the nearest future.

Abejide said though he won his election on the platform of the African Democratic (ADC) and still represent the in the green chambers, kudos be given to Buhari for the budget.

“This is the best budget ever presented by Buhari, you know why, the budget focuses mainly on projects and is assurance that all projects will be funded 100 per cent.

“We give him kudos for that; that is why I have less problem with the money they are borrowing because they are using it for project.

“But in politics, when your opponent is doing well and you are on the other side, you will never see the good, it is only the bad aspect you will see; I am not in the APC but I give good credit to this budget.

“I have seen and studied it, though people are talking about the borrowings, I am an by training, I am not talking as a layman, am from one of the best universities in Nigeria; borrowing itself is not bad especially when you channel it into what can give you grow and development.

“You will not see it now, you see the railways they are building, you will see how it will transform the economy of the country in the nearest future,’’ he said. (NAN)

