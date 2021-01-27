Rep. renews call for President from South East in 2023

Rep. Samuel Onuigbo (PDP-Abia) has renewed calls for the South East to be allowed to produce Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Onuigbo, representing Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency in Abia, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday, in Abuja.

He said that the South East had contributed immensely towards making Nigeria great.

“I think the South East presidency will be of immense benefit to the Nigerian nation because I can say that we have been contributing on how to make this nation great,” Onuigbo said.