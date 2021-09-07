Rep Onuigbo urges Nigerians to get COVID-19 vaccines

Rep. Sam Onuigbo, Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Coronavirus (COVID-19), has appealed to Nigerians to get inoculated against the virus.

Onuigbo made the appeal on Tuesday at the inauguration of a block of four classrooms attracted by him to Ekebedi Comumunity School, Oboro, in Ikwuano Local Government Area, Abia.

The lawmaker, who is representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/South Federal Constituency of Abia, said that getting inoculated with the approved vaccines was for the interest of everyone.

Contrary to reports, Onuigbo said the Federal Government had not made it compulsory for everyone to get vaccinated, but only using moral suasion.

The two-term lawmaker said the committee worked very hard to ensure that huge sums of money were set aside to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the realisation of the classroom project was in line with his shared responsibility as the representative of the people, to enhance infrastructure development, especially in the sub sector.

Onuigbo said the conceptualisation and successful completion of the project gave him a unique sense of satisfaction because it was in fulfillment of his campaign promise to the people.

“After the campaign in 2015, I voluntarily promised to build a block of classrooms, if elected. This is an unsolicited promise which I made that has been redeemed,” he said.

In her remark, the school’s headmistress, Mrs Christiana Nwagboso, expressed gratitude to Onuigbo for the successful completion of the project.

While soliciting for more assistance, Nwagboso enumerated some of the school’s challenges, including lack of security and infrastructure deficits, among others.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Chief Uzu Analaba, who thanked the lawmaker said it was the first time the community would benefit from any government project.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many community leaders and prominent indigenes in Ikwuano Local Government Area, in their separate remarks praised Onuigbo.

NAN also reports that some of the personalities present were: retired Col. Paul Omeruo, former Military Administrator of Kogi and Chief Henry Ikoh, former Commissioner for Industry in Abia.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...