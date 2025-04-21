Rep, NEITI to speak as OrderPaper convenes dialogue on tax reforms and energy transition

The Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Environment, Hon. Terseer Ugbor, and the Director of Policy, Planning, and Strategy (PPS) of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Dr. Dieter Ahmed Bassi, are among the key stakeholders to speak at the second edition of the Rembinar dialogus series.

The dialogue will explore the interconnectedness between the extractive industries, emerging issues related to the energy transition, and fiscal and monetary policies, aiming to drive accountability and best practices in overall public finance management.

Convened in response to the ongoing tax reforms being undertaken by the President Bola Tinubu administration, this session will feature insights from both distinguished speakers, who will be joined on a panel by Mr. Olumide Idowu, a leading climate advocate and co-founder of ICCDI Africa.

The dialogue will be moderated by Oke Epia, Founder and CEO of OrderPaper, Nigeria’s foremost parliamentary monitoring organisation and policy think tank, which designed and is implementing the Rembinar dialogue series in collaboration with NEITI.

Following the success of the inaugural edition, the second episode of the Rembinar Dialogue Series is set to explore how ongoing tax reforms intersect with Nigeria’s energy transition agenda.

Themed “Tax Bills and Implications for the Energy Transition,” this second edition of the Rembinar series will be held virtually at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 28, 2025. The session will bring together policymakers, industry experts, and civil society stakeholders to examine how proposed tax policies can either accelerate or hinder Nigeria’s shift toward clean energy and a sustainable future.

The combined expertise and exponential experience of the speakers will provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of the evolving tax landscape and the importance of aligning fiscal policy with national and global energy goals.

Speaking on the dialogue, Mr. Epia emphasised the timeliness of this discussion, saying:

“This second edition of the Rembinar is important because energy transition is not just about the switch to better sources. It is also about the policy engineering that drives this switch and the citizens who bear the consequences of every legislative output. If tax reforms are not aligned with our national energy transition goals, then we risk stalling progress. That’s why we’re bringing stakeholders together to think through these issues collaboratively.”

Epia further noted that the Rembinar series is part of OrderPaper’s commitment to using data and technology to bridge the gap between parliament, policy and citizens. “We’re proud to be creating platforms that enable productive dialogue and practical solutions for Nigeria’s most urgent governance challenges,” he added.

The Rembinar series is designed as a dynamic virtual dialogue series to facilitate in-depth, critical discussions on resource governance, transparency, and accountability in Nigeria’s extractive sector, as well as its interconnectedness with climate change and the energy transition.

Rembinar is an initiative under RemTrack, a digital platform developed by OrderPaper, to foster productive public engagement and enhance transparency, accountability, and policy performance tracking in Nigeria’s resource governance sectors, including petroleum, mining, and renewable energy.

The Rembinar series features top functionaries in the public, private and civil society sectors and draws participation from a cross-section of industry professionals, government agencies, civil society organisations, and members of the public committed to strengthening governance in Nigeria’s resource governance and public finance management.

The first edition of the series, themed Tax Bills and Implications for NEITI’s Audits, provided a comprehensive assessment of how the proposed tax reforms impact NEITI’s audit processes, compliance mechanisms, and overall revenue transparency across the extractive sector.

The session featured notable speakers, including the Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji; Mallam Haruna Yahaya, a member of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms; and Dr. Mike Uzoigwe, a policy expert on natural resource governance and former country manager for Anglophone and Lusophone Africa at the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), Oslo, Norway.

Why This Discussion Matters

As Nigeria works to meet its energy transition commitments, fiscal policies such as taxation play a critical role in either facilitating or hindering progress. The ongoing tax reform efforts by the current administration are poised to significantly impact renewable energy investments, green financing, and carbon pricing mechanisms.

This edition of the Rembinar aims to unpack how these reforms could support a just, inclusive, and practical energy transition. Participants can expect to gain insights into the influence of Nigeria’s tax reforms on renewable energy financing and adoption, as well as how carbon pricing and other fiscal measures could shape investor behaviour and innovation in clean energy. They will also learn about the role of policy coherence in achieving a sustainable energy future for all Nigerians.

Participation in the Rembinar dialogue is free, but participants are required to register for the event via https://bit.ly/rembinar.

About OrderPaper Nigeria

OrderPaper is Nigeria’s foremost independent parliamentary monitoring organisation and policy think tank. It deploys data and technology to bridge the gap between parliament, policy, and people. With a decade-long footprint in social entrepreneurship, OrderPaper’s initiatives span civic engagements, capacity strengthening, and policy interventions that expand the frontiers of good governance and deepen democratic practices.