Rep. mourns Rivers lawmaker

Mr Dumnamene Dekor, who represents Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency of Rivers, on Wednesday described the death of a member of Rivers State House of Assembly, Mr Dinebari Loolo (PDP – Khana 2), as a huge loss.

Loolo, who represented Khana 2 State Constituency of Khana Local Government Area, died in Port Harcourt on Monday.

In a statement in Port Harcourt, Dekor said that news of Loloo’s demise left many devastated.

Dekor said that the gap created by the lawmaker’s death would be difficult to fill.

“Loolo’s demise is a huge loss not just to his immediate family but also to PDP on which platform he was elected into the state assembly,’’ he said.

Dekor regretted that the death cut short the lawmaker’s service to his fatherland barely three months in the assembly.

“During his brief stay in the state assembly, he was a rallying point because of his humility, legislative acumen and imitable sense of reasoning,” he said.

He recalled that Loolo was part of the Eighth Rivers State House of Assembly in 2015 and served for six months before he was removed by an election petition tribunal.

“My brother and friend, Loolo, was an accomplished professional, a respected politician and an astute administrator.

“By dint of hard work, he was deservedly chosen by our people to represent them,” he said.

(NAN)

