Rep members kick against N37bn NASS renovation project

Some members of the House of Representatives, have kicked against the proposed renovation of the National Assembly, NASS, to the tune of N37 billion.

Bamidele Salam, Akin Alabi, and Legor Idagbo, vented their rejection in their different tweets at @BamideleSalamBS, @akinalabi and @Honlegor, respectively, opining that NASS does not need to spend as much as N37 billion for renovation.

They posited that an upgrade in the audio and recording system of the chambers, is needed and not the entire structure.

According to them, instead of spending such huge amount on renovating the complex, the money should be used to upgrade schools and hospitals across the country.

Recall that the Federal Government has earmarked the sum of N37 billion for the renovation of the National Assembly, a development that made some civil society organizations, CSOs to file a suit challenging the expenditure.