Rep. member threatens to drop honourable status to defend self against assault

Mr Tajudeen Adefisoye, a member of the House of Representative, on Tuesday, said he may temporarily drop his leadership/honourable title to defend himself against being assaulted due to his ‘small’ stature.



Adefisoye, is a member of Social Democratic Party (SDP), representing Ifedore/Idanre federal constituency of Ondo State at the National Assembly.

He stated this on his Twitter account, @SmalAlhaji, after he claimed to have been allegedly assaulted by a staff of Azman Air at the Abuja Airport on Saturday.

He said that he did not like going out with his security details due to his simple nature, however, was always assaulted or disrespected because of his stature

“I was assaulted at the airport in Abuja on Saturday by one of the staff of AzmanAir, he pushed my chest twice even after deciding to board another airline because I felt offended by his conduct.

“This is me; simple, easy going and very respectful. I don’t really like going out with my security detail.

“I really don’t feel too comfortable because I feel I don’t need to move around with policemen at all times.

“I am not intimidated by this challenge, but I hate when people disrespect another because of their stature or simplicity. I have been disrespected severally at the airport.

“They either push me or even seize my passport. I have fought severally but people say I can’t fight again as Honourable Member.

“I am a very principled and stubborn man, I fight for my right, I fight to correct what I think is wrong.

“I believe that people should respect each other irrespective of their stature as respect is reciprocal.

“Even as Honourable Member of @HouseNGR, I have been disrespected and assaulted severally because of my stature.

“I will be writing the management of AzmanAir officially to this effect, but I just felt I should share this here. You should never judge or address anyone by his/her stature or size.’’

However, the management of AzmanAir had responded through its Twitter handle, @AzmanAir, revealing that it had launch an investigation into the matter.

“This is quite shocking. @AzmanAir is known to upholding our core values, especially regarding our passenger’s safety and comfort.

“We have launched an investigation into this matter with immediate effect and we will be happy to update the general public on our findings. Thanks,” Azman air wrote.

Azman Air Services Limited, is a Kano, Nigeria, based domestic airline company, established in 2010 by businessman Abdulmunaf Sarina. (NAN)

