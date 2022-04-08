Rep. member empowers constituents in Sokoto

By Habibu Harisu

Rep. Ahmed Kalambaina (APC, Sokoto), member representing Kware/Wamakko Federal Constituency, has distributed 250 water pumps and 150 sewing machines to constituents as business empowerment support.

Kalambaina told newsmen on Thursday that distribution of the items had been completed, adding that beneficiaries comprised women and youths from all the political wards in the constituency.

He disclosed that 150 grinding machines, 74 motorcycles, and 900 bags of fertiliser were also distributed.

The lawmaker said the items were shared to beneficiaries according to their needs, adding that scholarship were also currently being disbursed to indigent students.

“The present gesture is the eighth in the series. I enjoin constituents to ensure judicious use of these items for the benefit of their families.”

Kalambaina added that he also inaugurated four different sets of classrooms located at Kofar Kware, Kalambaina, Masallacin kware and Wajakke towns.

He said he also inaugurated four boreholes at Wajakke, Gidan Kara and Guiwa settlements.

“The classrooms and borehole projects are worth about N150 million, and are all intended to enhance the peoples’ wellbeing.

“These gesture are to uplift the living standard of the people in line with the Federal Government’s efforts aimed at reducing poverty and promoting small scale businesses,” the lawmaker said. (NAN)

