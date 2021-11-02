Rep member appeals to NASS leadership over Plateau Assembly crisis

November 2, 2021 Favour Lashem



 Rep. Dachung Bagos (PDP-Plateau) has called on the leadership of the National intervene and resolve the crisis rocking Plateau State House of Assembly.

Bagos made the call while addressing newsmen at the National Complex on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that Plateau House of was constituted in 2019 24 elected members under the leadership of the Speaker, Mr Abok Ayuba.

He alleged that the speaker became a scapegoat for saying the truth as regards the killings and the state of insecurity in the state.

“Few days back, six members of the House of carried out a coup and purportedly impeached the speaker.

“I call on my colleagues, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Senate President look into this issue immediately.

“They should look into it before democracy is murdered in Plateau; before we are looked down upon that we do not respect the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

Bagos said section 19(2) of the Constitution clearly states that a speaker of a state house of can only be impeached by a 2/3 majority members of the house.

According him, six members cannot 2/3, so this coup is clearly against the constitution of the country.

“Ayuba remains the legitimate speaker of the house that the plateau people know; this is not about party politics, he is APC and I am PDP, it is about defending the Constitution of Nigeria.

“It is about doing the right thing; it is about carrying out the legitimate assignment; it is about doing is right for the people and giving the people is right for them,” he said.

Bagos said he did not have any problem if the embattled speaker was impeached in accordance the provisions of the law.

“We are working hard ensure in Plateau, but this action could fuel disunity and insecurity the people.

“We will not sit here and allow illegality; we will not sit down and allow selfish override the interest of the people.

“We stand for is right and we will continue recognise Ayuba as the legitimate speaker until 2/3 majority of the house impeaches him.

“But six out of 24 members sitting to impeach a speaker, is an act of murder on the constitution,”  Bagos said. (NAN)

