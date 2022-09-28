Rep lauds FG on erosion control in South-East

By Kingsley Okoye

Rep. Samuel Onuigbo (APC-Abia), has lauded the Federal Government for its commitment toward erosion control in the South-East.

Onuigbo, who represents Ikwuano,Umuahia North and South Federal conConstituency, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.



“This government has demonstrated that it is committed to fighting erosion in these areas.

“In my federal constituency, I think we have over 44 massive erosion sites, but I know that I have on my own paid for several engineering works, because I know it is a major problem.

“But I must also commend this government, because in 2015 and 2019, this government executed two massive erosion control works in my federal constituency.



“One was at a place called Amankwo Ezelike Amachala in Umuaiha South, that cost the federal government hundreds of millions of naira to cover,” he said.

Onuigbo, also a member of the House Committee on Ecological Fund, said the erosion was so strong, that it has displaced people from their ancestral homes.

“The second one was the road between Okwe and Obiofia that is also in Ikwuano local government area.

“It was over 42 meters deep and very wide, it also cost hundreds of millions of naira for the federal government to complete. These projects were so successful, I facilitated them,” he said.

The lawmaker said that Buhari has remained consistent in tackling the effects of climate change, which had been a monumental challenge.

“In his speech at the UN general meeting, President Buhari devoted about three to four paragraphs in addressing the challenges and threats posed by climate change.

“Mr President during his inauguration in 2015 said he will fight climate change .

“I want to commend him for keeping faith with his promise, he has been consistent on issues of climate change and his actions have also been consistent.

“He has been consistent, because he appreciates the danger which climate change poses to the nation and to the world and that is why he has made that laudable and lofty declaration at the international fora,” he said.

According to him, the House of Representatives has enacted a law to tackle the issues of climate change in Nigeria.(NAN)

