Rep. lauds Enugu Assembly on passage of anti-open grazing bill

September 3, 2021



A lawmaker, Rep. Pat Asadu, has commended the Enugu State House of Assembly for passing the anti-open bill.
Asadu, representing Nsukka/Igboeze-South Federal Constituency, made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Nsukka on Friday.


“When Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi gives his assent to the bill, it would help to end the frequent clashes between and herders in the state,” he said.
He expressed the optimism that Ugwuanyi would not waste time to give assent to the because of its importance.


“Not only that he is an -national legislator, he is also a member of the Southern Governors’ Forum that approved the anti-open law in all the southern states of the country.
commend the state lawmakers for giving the the required attention it deserves.
“The passage of the has once again shown the state legislators as those who have the interest of people at heart,” he said.


Asadu said the would not only end -herders clashes but help peace and security in the state.
“Residents are the has been passed because it will make to go to farms without any attack or molestation by herdsmen,” Asadu said. (NAN)

