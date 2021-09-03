Rep. lauds Enugu Assembly on passage of anti-open grazing bill

A lawmaker, Rep. Pat Asadu, has commended the Enugu State House of Assembly for passing the anti-open grazing bill.

Asadu, representing Nsukka/Igboeze-South Federal Constituency, made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Nsukka on Friday.



“When Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi gives his assent to the bill, it would help to end the frequent clashes between farmers and herders in the state,” he said.

He expressed the optimism that Ugwuanyi would not waste time to give assent to the bill because of its importance.



“Not only that he is an ex-national legislator, he is also a member of the Southern Governors’ Forum that approved the anti-open grazing law in all the southern states of the country.

“I commend the state lawmakers for giving the bill the required attention it deserves.

“The passage of the bill has once again shown the state legislators as those who have the interest of their people at heart,” he said.



Asadu said the bill would not only end farmers-herders clashes but help to ensure peace and security in the state.

“Residents are happy the bill has been passed because it will make farmers to go to their farms without any attack or molestation by herdsmen,” Asadu said. (NAN)

